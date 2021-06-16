Authorities search for hiker after she reported being charged by bears

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Multiple entities are conducting a search and rescue operation for a hiker in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough after she reported encountering bears along the trail early Tuesday morning.

Members of the Alaska State Troopers, the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center and the MAT+SAR Search & Rescue nonprofit have taken part in the search that began after troopers got a report of an adult female hiker who needed assistance, according to an online trooper dispatch report.

Troopers got the report around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday that the woman, who was hiking alone on the Pioneer Ridge Trail, had contacted her husband asking for help. According to the dispatch report, the woman told her husband she had been charged by multiple bears and was discharging bear spray.

The hiker stopped responding to phone calls and texts shortly after her request for help, troopers wrote.

Troopers conducted “a hasty search of the first section of the trail” starting at the trailhead, with no results, they said. The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was also contacted to perform a search from the air, and conducted multiple flyovers of the trail and immediate surrounding area throughout the day Tuesday.

Additionally, volunteers from the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group and MAT+SAR Search & Rescue have been searching from the ground using K9s.

Troopers wrote that search efforts are ongoing. Public Information Officer Austin McDaniel said the search will continue until dark, and that troopers will begin searching again in the morning.

This is a developing story that will be updated as information becomes available.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with additional information from the Alaska State Troopers.

