Breezy with scattered showers across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A series of easterly waves moving out of Canada will keep rain showers in the forecast for Southcentral, as the sunshine and warm weather comes to an end. Temperatures today as a result will only manage to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s across the region.

Showers will be very scattered in nature for inland regions of Southcentral, with anywhere from a tenth of an inch to .20 inches of rain into Thursday morning. Talkeetna could see slightly more rain, as the mountains should help enhance some of the rain. The heaviest rain will be across the Prince William Sound where nearly half an inch of rain is possible.

In addition to the rain, a weak area of ridging to our east will help keep breezy winds through the day. Winds will gusts upwards of 30 mph at times from Anchorage and into the valley, including gaps and passes of the mountains. Winds won’t be an issue, but will certainly make it feel cooler with the overcast skies.

Meanwhile, across Southeast offshore flow will move in keeping drier conditions in the forecast. This will allow for some peeks of sunshine today, with even more sunshine and temperatures warming into the mid 60s for Thursday. While there will be more dry days this week than wet, rain is still in the forecast through at least Friday.

The overall outlook shows that the active weather pattern looks to remain, keeping rain in the forecast for both regions heading into the start of summer.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

