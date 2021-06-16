Advertisement

Dog fitted with prosthetics adopted by detective who lost leg in crash

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 12:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Gray News) - It’s the perfect pair. A dog rescued and fitted for prosthetics is being adopted by a family who understands the challenges of having a leg amputated firsthand.

San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement Officers rescued two dogs in March from a home in Mira Mesa.

According to the humane society, their owners bandaged their back paws so tightly that it cut off blood flow, causing severe injuries.

Veterinarians at the San Diego Humane Society ultimately made the decision to amputate their feet.

Chloe, a 9-year-old Shih Tzu, had both her back feet partially amputated. She was fitted with orthopedic slippers and underwent physical therapy to relearn how to walk.

Detective Chappie Hunter with the San Diego Police Department has been fostering Chloe and has decided to make the adoption official.

Hunter lost his leg in 2013 from a crash in Alpine. After a year of recovery, he returned to work with a prosthetic leg.

Roxy, a 13-year-old Chihuahua, had her left hind foot partially amputated while her right hind foot had a skin flap procedure and weeks of bandaging to be saved. She has a custom prosthetic device on her left leg.

“Fitting a dog with prosthetics is quite an involved process and this was a first for San Diego Humane Society,” said Veterinarian Susan Garity. “It included sedation to create a mold of the feet, getting the prosthetics to fit perfectly and monitoring for pressure sores. It takes time for the dogs to learn to use them, but our staff is so dedicated and I am so grateful we had our whole organization’s support in giving these sweet dogs a second chance at some normalcy.”

Roxy is in a foster home and has about another month in her recovery.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple entities are conducting a search and rescue operation for a hiker in the...
Search continues for hiker after she reported being charged by bears along the Pioneer Ridge Trail
Homeless tent in downtown Anchorage
Bronson team presents plan to build $15M ‘navigation center’ to shelter homeless in Anchorage
This screenshot taken from a video shows the Haystack fire burning about 20 miles from...
Division of Forestry battling several large wildfires statewide
Skilak Lake in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge on the Kenai Peninsula, Alaska.
Good Samaritan helps Skilak Lake bear mauling victims
The TSA is expecting crowds at the Anchorage airport this summer.
TSA warns of crowds at Anchorage airport, gives advice on how to get through screening

Latest News

Grass pokes through the snow in the wind-scoured plains in ANWR's 1002 area.
Senators press Interior Secretary Haaland on oil lease pause
Street closed in Abbott Loop neighborhood, SWAT situation underway
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims
An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter is staged at the Palmer Airport on Wednesday, June 16,...
Search continues a second day for missing Palmer hiker
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday