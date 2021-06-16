New thrift shop will bring cheap prices, benefit Anchorage charities

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People in Anchorage love a good second-hand find. Coming soon to the corner of 6th Avenue and Ingra Street, people will find them along with ways to help benefit the greater community at a new thrift shop called FashionPact.

It’s a bit of a dream business for owner Brittani Clancey. She said she was born and raised in Anchorage and is no stranger to the world of finding and purchasing quality used goods.

“I think it’s definitely something that the community of Anchorage cares about,” Clancey said. “I think that we like to recycle, I think we like to keep the environment clean, and thrift shopping is definitely a big part of Anchorage.”

She’ll have all the goods — clothes, accessories, knickknacks, and anything else she can get her hands on through donations.

Clancey also has prior experience running a business like this one. She said for the last several years, she’s been busy raising her kids. Before that, she was the manager of another thrift shop for a long time. All the while, she said she had the idea of a perfect thrift store. One that is clean, has good prices, and benefits the surrounding community.

Clancey has a special idea in mind to address those last two goals. She said every single item is going to cost $5. For every one sold, $2 go to a local charity.

“$1 of each item sold goes to the charity of the person who bought the item,” Clancey said. “And then the other dollar goes to the charity of the person who donated the item.”

As of now, Clancey will have a list of 18 partnered charities that are strictly local organizations like 9 Star Education and Employment Services, Friends in Serving Humanity and the Alaska SPCA, for example. She said other organizations that want to join can fill out an application to be a partner.

It is a lot of customer feedback to keep track of. Clancey said that issue is resolved by a special QR code system that her husband came up with. All the tags in the store already have the information on where the donor’s charity portion will go.

The store opens on June 29. Clancey said between now and then, she’s just looking for a lot of donations to fill up the store shelves and help them get to work.

“We’ve got hundreds and hundreds of feet of space that we need to get filled up,” she said. “We’re looking for thousands of items.”

