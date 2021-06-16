Search continues a second day for missing Palmer hiker

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Day two of an extensive search for a missing hiker has so far turned up no clues, despite the fact that searchers have covered the entire Pioneer Ridge Trail in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough the woman is believed to have been hiking Monday night.

Alaska State Trooper Zac Johnson told Alaska’s News Source the woman, a Palmer resident who has yet to be identified, was hiking alone, had bear spray but no firearm and, although she is described as an active hiker, had never been on the six mile trail that leads to Pioneer Peak in Palmer.

Her husband reported her missing early Tuesday morning after he received a text message saying she’d been charged by bears and had discharged her bear spray. That was the last communication anyone had from her.

Multiple entities are conducting a search and rescue operation for a hiker in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough after she reported encountering bears along the trail early Tuesday morning. (KTUU)

Cell phone analysis has given searchers a rough idea of where she was at the time. Bill Laxson, a member of the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group who is coordinating the search, said the area is very challenging. Laxson said the trail itself has been searched “from top to bottom” on foot and from the air. He’s convinced she is no longer on the trail, so the search has moved off-trail to look for clues.

Volunteers from the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group, the Anchorage Nordic Ski Patrol, the Alaska Solstice Search Dogs and MAT+SAR Search & Rescue conducted a ground search for the woman until late Tuesday night, according to an updated Alaska State Troopers dispatch report. Then, the Alaska Air National Guard searched from the air throughout the night.

Both Army and Air National Guard helicopters are taking searchers to high points on the mountain to look. Laxson said there have been bear sightings from the air but so far searchers have not encountered any bears on the ground.

Searchers planned to look late into the evening on Wednesday. Laxson called it discouraging they had not yet found any clues but was still hopeful they may find the woman alive.

