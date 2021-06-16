Advertisement

Seward’s Lydia Jacoby set to head to Tokyo, takes second at US Olympic Trials

Lydia Jacoby participates in the Women's 100 Breaststroke during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic...
Lydia Jacoby participates in the Women's 100 Breaststroke during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Austin Sjong and Megan Pacer
Updated: 6 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Seward swimmer Lydia Jacoby took second place Tuesday in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke during the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, making her poised to join the U.S. Olympic Team and head to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Jacoby, 17, would become the first ever Alaskan to join the team. She must wait until later in the trials for her spot on the team to be confirmed, according to NBC Sports. Second-place finishers are not automatically guaranteed a spot, due to a team size cap.

Jacoby nabbed second in the final heat of the women’s 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 5.28 seconds. According to swimswam.com, she finished just tenths of a second ahead of third-place finisher Annie Lazor, who finished in 1:05.60.

Jacoby is set to head to the Summer Olympics with world record-holder and 2016 Olympic champion Lilly King, who secured a return spot on the team with a first-place finish Tuesday at the Trials in 1:04.79.

King holds the fastest time in the world this season for the women’s 100-meter breaststroke, while Jacoby currently has the second-fastest. On Monday, Jacoby made history by breaking the record for the 17-18 national age group during the semi-finals, with a time of 1:05.71, before lowering her time further on Tuesday.

Leading up to the Olympic Trials, Jacoby swam in the TYR Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo, California, where she also came in second to Lilly King.

Jacoby qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 100-meter and 200-meter breaststroke at the 2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships in San Antonio. The Seward Tsunami Swim Club member has been heavily recruited for college swimming and committed this winter to swim at the University of Texas.

