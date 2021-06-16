Advertisement

Space Force comes to Alaska, Clear Air Force Station renamed Clear Space Force Station

By John Dougherty
Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Clear Air Force Station was established in 1961 as an early warning missile defense site. Since then it has operated with the goal of defending North America from missile threats. However, on Tuesday June 15, the station was renamed the Clear Space Force Station and made a part of the United States newest branch of the military, Space Force.

The station held a ceremony to unveil the new Space Force sign at Clear and officially rename the station. Members of the Space Force, Air Force, Alaska Air National Guard as well as community members from the nearby towns attended the ceremony.

While the name is new, Major Joseph Kilian, the director of operations for the 13th Space Warning Squadron, said that the mission mostly remains the same.

“The overall mission at Clear is to do missile warning. We also perform missile defense and space demand awareness utilizing the upgraded early warning radar here at Clear,” Kilian said.

He said that changing Clear to a Space Station makes sense, “We changed it because with the stand-up of the United States Space Force, and independent service, we align with that mission set of protecting the space domain.”

The station will continue to work on missile defense but Kilian said that having it in Space Force will also help the new service get it’s unique identity and culture.

The station also adds another branch of the military to Alaska and provides additional opportunities for the future.

“The potential, as the space domain expands, for other future mission sets that are solely on space to come out here to Clear where we have the room and the space to establish a foothold here to do space missions,” Killian said.

While the station is now under the control of Space Force, Killian said the support personnel at the station will remain either Air Force or Alaska Air National Guard. There are currently only around 10 Space Force members, called guardians stationed at Clear.

Copyright 2021 KTVF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple entities are conducting a search and rescue operation for a hiker in the...
Search continues for hiker after she reported being charged by bears along the Pioneer Ridge Trail
Homeless tent in downtown Anchorage
Bronson team presents plan to build $15M ‘navigation center’ to shelter homeless in Anchorage
This screenshot taken from a video shows the Haystack fire burning about 20 miles from...
Division of Forestry battling several large wildfires statewide
Skilak Lake in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge on the Kenai Peninsula, Alaska.
Good Samaritan helps Skilak Lake bear mauling victims
The TSA is expecting crowds at the Anchorage airport this summer.
TSA warns of crowds at Anchorage airport, gives advice on how to get through screening

Latest News

Grass pokes through the snow in the wind-scoured plains in ANWR's 1002 area.
Senators press Interior Secretary Haaland on oil lease pause
Street closed in Abbott Loop neighborhood, SWAT situation underway
An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter is staged at the Palmer Airport on Wednesday, June 16,...
Search continues a second day for missing Palmer hiker
The F-22 Raptor is the Air Force's newest fighter aircraft. (Source: US Air Force Air Combat...
Inside the Gates: Air Force discusses new Arctic Strategy
Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska (KTUU)
Alaska Legislature narrowly passes an incomplete budget with a $525 dividend, for now