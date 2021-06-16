Supply shortage hurting Anchorage restaurants

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Many restaurants are already having a tough time finding people willing to work, and now there is a food and supply shortage that is hurting local restaurants.

According to CNN Business, the National Retail Federation said that in a recent survey 97% of retailers said they’ve been impacted by port and shipping delays. On Monday, NRF sent a letter to the Biden administration asking for help.

“Butter, yeah, it’s been a whole list of things, right, without a doubt that we are running into even to-go boxes, all different kinds of random things that you wouldn’t normally think of,” said Chad Kaina, general manager at 49th State Brewing Company.

Kaina said they have had trouble finding herbs, limes, vegan cheese, unsweetened tea and even toilet paper, just to list a few. And it doesn’t stop there — he said many places are running out of necessities like gloves.

“We’ve gone to having to buy palettes of gloves at a time, just to ensure we have them for our staff, you know, to make sure we are keeping them safe and to follow all our local guidelines,” Kaina said.

Kaina believes the shortage could be due to a labor shortage. He said they are even having a tough time ordering uniforms for their employees.

“It seems to be a labor issue,” he said. “... Uniforms have been an issue for us and having to get uniforms, and what we’ve been told from our suppliers is that they don’t have workers to move them from the shipping containers on to the ships themselves,” Kaina said. “So, I think a lot of it is all labor across the board.”

As many restaurants continue to keep up with the surge in customers, Kaina said they will continue to strive to put out the best product possible.

