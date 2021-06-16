Air Force applies for 20-year land withdrawal extension at JBER

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Air Force applied for a 20-year extension of a public land order that has provided them exclusive access to land used for tactical training on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

The Bureau of Land Management issued a press release Wednesday morning giving notice to the Air Force’s application, as well as announcing a 90-day period for public comment and the opportunity to request public meetings.

The Air Force seeks the continuation of public land order 6244, a land withdrawal of the Davis Range Complex on base, adjacent to the Muldoon area. The land order was originally implemented back in 1982.

According to the BLM release, the land order offers jurisdiction of Davis Range to the Air Force, which they use for small unit maneuvers, a close-quarters combat facility and vehicle convoy live-fire training.

The release added that BLM processes land withdrawal applications on behalf of the secretary of the interior. Through the Federal Land Policy and Management Act, Congress authorized the secretary of the interior to make, modify, extend and revoke withdrawals of federal land, even on behalf of other agencies.

The release said requests for a public meeting should be sent to Alaska State Director, BLM Alaska State Office, 222 West Seventh Avenue, No. 13, Anchorage, Alaska 99513-7504 or by email to blm_ak_state_director@blm.gov.

