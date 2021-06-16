Advertisement

US Coast Guard rescues 4 people off a boat near Valdez

By Jay Luzardo
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew stationed in Valdez rescued four people off a beached boat that had been taking on water.

According to the Coast Guard, the group was riding a 26-foot boat on Tuesday when they began to take on water, about 12 nautical miles southwest of Valdez. The Coast Guard added that the group managed to beach the vessel and tie it off to a tree before help arrived.

Watchstanders at the Sector Anchorage command center received a call for help from the group at around 10 p.m.

Following the call, a 45-foot response boat with a medium crew from the Coast Guard’s Valdez station was sent to the beached boat’s location. The crew found the four people quickly and transported them back into town. Officials add the group of people is safe and had declined medical care upon their rescue.

“The mariner was using all the tools he had which was great,” said Cory Cichoracki, a command duty officer with the Sector Anchorage. “After they called us on VHF radio, they activated their VHF digital selective calling (DSC). Their DSC was properly installed, with GPS tied in, and registered. I believe it contributed to the timely response of the Station Valdez crew.”

The Coast Guard said there was no reported pollution, and the owner plans to arrange for salvage.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple entities are conducting a search and rescue operation for a hiker in the...
Search continues for hiker after she reported being charged by bears along the Pioneer Ridge Trail
Homeless tent in downtown Anchorage
Bronson team presents plan to build $15M ‘navigation center’ to shelter homeless in Anchorage
This screenshot taken from a video shows the Haystack fire burning about 20 miles from...
Division of Forestry battling several large wildfires statewide
Skilak Lake in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge on the Kenai Peninsula, Alaska.
Good Samaritan helps Skilak Lake bear mauling victims
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Tentative budget, dividend agreement in flux as state government shutdown looms

Latest News

Grass pokes through the snow in the wind-scoured plains in ANWR's 1002 area.
Senators press Interior Secretary Haaland on oil lease pause
Street closed in Abbott Loop neighborhood, SWAT situation underway
An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter is staged at the Palmer Airport on Wednesday, June 16,...
Search continues a second day for missing Palmer hiker
The F-22 Raptor is the Air Force's newest fighter aircraft. (Source: US Air Force Air Combat...
Inside the Gates: Air Force discusses new Arctic Strategy
Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska (KTUU)
Alaska Legislature narrowly passes an incomplete budget with a $525 dividend, for now