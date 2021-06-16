US Coast Guard rescues 4 people off a boat near Valdez

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew stationed in Valdez rescued four people off a beached boat that had been taking on water.

According to the Coast Guard, the group was riding a 26-foot boat on Tuesday when they began to take on water, about 12 nautical miles southwest of Valdez. The Coast Guard added that the group managed to beach the vessel and tie it off to a tree before help arrived.

Watchstanders at the Sector Anchorage command center received a call for help from the group at around 10 p.m.

Following the call, a 45-foot response boat with a medium crew from the Coast Guard’s Valdez station was sent to the beached boat’s location. The crew found the four people quickly and transported them back into town. Officials add the group of people is safe and had declined medical care upon their rescue.

“The mariner was using all the tools he had which was great,” said Cory Cichoracki, a command duty officer with the Sector Anchorage. “After they called us on VHF radio, they activated their VHF digital selective calling (DSC). Their DSC was properly installed, with GPS tied in, and registered. I believe it contributed to the timely response of the Station Valdez crew.”

The Coast Guard said there was no reported pollution, and the owner plans to arrange for salvage.

