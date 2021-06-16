Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson named permanent Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium president

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson — who has been serving as the interim president of the state’s largest tribal health organization, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium — was named the permanent president.

Effective Tuesday, Davidson is no longer an interim president and will stay on permanently, according to a press release from the tribal health organization. She is stepping down from her role as president of Alaska Pacific University, which she’d held since April 2020, according to a release from the university.

She was the first woman to serve as president of the university, according to the release. Davidson is a former Alaska Department of Health and Social Services commissioner and was the first Alaska Native woman to serve as lieutenant governor of Alaska in 2018.

Davidson was granted a leave of absence from APU in March 2021 to serve as interim president of the health consortium. She had previously served at the health organization as a senior director of legal and intergovernmental affairs, according to the ANTHC press release. In that role, she represented Alaska Native communities in regard to their health needs at the local, state and federal levels.

“Working with the ANTHC team over the last few months has reinforced my belief that people can do the most amazing things under the most challenging conditions as long as we have the right reasons,” Davidson is quoted as saying in the consortium’s press release. “Children, families, and communities are always the right reasons. I’m honored to advance the Board’s vision and support the incredible ANTHC team in this important work on behalf of our children, families, and Tribal communities.”

APU will now begin a search for a new president. Dr. Hilton Hallock was named interim president of the university in March 2021, when Davidson began her leave of absence, and will continue in that role until a new president can be found, according to APU.

“Alaska Pacific University and the important work being done there will continue in the capable hands of Dr. Hilton Hallock while APU recruits for a new president,” Davidson said in the health consortium press release. “Opportunities for collaboration will continue as we collectively strive to create career paths and provide every opportunity for its students to bring their whole selves to contribute to their education and their communities.”

