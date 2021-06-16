Advertisement

Weather pattern change underway

Clouds, showers move in from the east
By Jackie Purcell
Updated: 6 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A series of easterly waves moving out of western Canada will bring clouds, rain and gusty winds to the state and southcentral in the next few days.

Meantime, ahead of this change, a hot day across the state with 80 degrees for Deadhorse today. 80s showing up in the interior and even into the Susitna Valley.

Sunrise in Cook Inlet takes on a golden glow. Michael Glidden sharing this early morning view.

Cook inlet sunrise_Michael Glidden 6-15-21
Cook inlet sunrise_Michael Glidden 6-15-21(Alaska's Weather Source)

