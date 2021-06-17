42 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the past 2 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 42 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Wednesday, over the past two days. There are no new deaths related to the virus that were reported.

The department recorded 16 new cases on Monday and 26 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Of the total new cases, 40 of them were among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 18

Fairbanks: 4

Copper River Census Area: 3

Hooper Bay: 3

Craig: 2

North Pole: 2

Palmer: 2

Wasilla: 2

Eagle River: 1

Homer: 1

Juneau: 1

Wrangell: 1

One new nonresident case was identified in Anchorage and Fairbanks respectively.

The statewide alert level is currently low. It’s based on the daily average case rate over the last 14 days and is currently 3.31 cases per 100,000. A community is in the low alert level if their average case rate is less than 5 per 100,000.

As of Wednesday, 54% of Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data, while 49% are fully vaccinated.

Also as of Wednesday, there are 15 people being hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, according to state data. Five of those people are on ventilators. Since the pandemic began, 1,595 Alaska residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has conducted more than 2.33 million COVID-19 tests, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 0.87%.

Alaska has recorded a total of 366 resident deaths that have been related to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.