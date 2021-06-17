Advertisement

42 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the past 2 days

COVID-19
COVID-19((Source: KLTV))
By Gilbert Cordova
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 42 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Wednesday, over the past two days. There are no new deaths related to the virus that were reported.

The department recorded 16 new cases on Monday and 26 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Of the total new cases, 40 of them were among Alaska residents of the following communities:

  • Anchorage: 18
  • Fairbanks: 4
  • Copper River Census Area: 3
  • Hooper Bay: 3
  • Craig: 2
  • North Pole: 2
  • Palmer: 2
  • Wasilla: 2
  • Eagle River: 1
  • Homer: 1
  • Juneau: 1
  • Wrangell: 1

One new nonresident case was identified in Anchorage and Fairbanks respectively.

The statewide alert level is currently low. It’s based on the daily average case rate over the last 14 days and is currently 3.31 cases per 100,000. A community is in the low alert level if their average case rate is less than 5 per 100,000.

As of Wednesday, 54% of Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data, while 49% are fully vaccinated.

Also as of Wednesday, there are 15 people being hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, according to state data. Five of those people are on ventilators. Since the pandemic began, 1,595 Alaska residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has conducted more than 2.33 million COVID-19 tests, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 0.87%.

Alaska has recorded a total of 366 resident deaths that have been related to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter is staged at the Palmer Airport on Wednesday, June 16,...
Troopers say missing Palmer hiker has been found alive. She had been missing since early Tuesday
Multiple entities are conducting a search and rescue operation for a hiker in the...
Search continues for hiker after she reported being charged by bears along the Pioneer Ridge Trail
Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska (KTUU)
Alaska Legislature narrowly passes an incomplete budget with a $525 dividend, for now
Alaska doctor pleads guilty to illegally dispensing, distributing narcotics
This screenshot taken from a video shows the Haystack fire burning about 20 miles from...
Division of Forestry battling several large wildfires statewide

Latest News

White House correspondent
White House correspondent breaks down meeting between Biden and Putin
Olympics
Olympic hopefuls from Alaska make the final push for Tokyo Games
APD hosted a listening session for the community on its draft body camera policy on June 16,...
APD hosts community listening session on body camera policy
An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter is staged at the Palmer Airport on Wednesday, June 16,...
Troopers say missing Palmer hiker has been found alive. She had been missing since early Tuesday