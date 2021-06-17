Live updates: Wildfires burning throughout Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s News Source is bringing you the latest wildfire news as it happens. All live updates will be posted here as updates come in.

June 17 - 1:49 p.m.

Haystack fire reaches an estimated 800 acres, but containment at 40%

The group of firefighters and “small army” of bulldozer operators brought the now estimated 800-acre Haystack fire to 40% containment, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry.

The division highlighted that they accomplished that feat prior to the rainfall that passed overhead Thursday morning. The recent rainfall did help moderate the fire activity, but it should not snuff out the flames completely, according to the division.

Drier temperatures are also expected to return Friday, according to the division.

The fire was last reported to be 500 acres on Wednesday, but the division determined that the estimated sum increased by 300 acres.

On Wednesday, the division noted that a 1-acre spot fire ignited black spruce across Caribou Creek, which was being used as a control line. The firefighters managed to create a containment line around the spot fire by using heavy machinery and airdrops.

“We pounced on it and caught it,” Incident Commander Zane Brown with the Alaska Division of Forestry said.

A structure protection group is assessing work that needs to be done to protect the 92 homes within 1-2 miles of the fire, but the division said there is no immediate threat to any homes.

The Midnight Sun Hotshot crew, who were just fighting the Loon Lake fire, arrived Wednesday to help the ground attack. An additional one or two additional crew members will arrive Thursday from the Lower 48, the division said.

June 17 - 7:25 a.m.

Firefighters attack Haystack fire nearing subdivision

The Alaska Division of Forestry said the 500-acre Haystack fire located north of Fairbanks has a spot fire inching closer to the Haystack Subdivision, which was less than a mile away from the residential area at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The spot fire was reported to have started at about 4:30 p.m. The division said a thunder cell moved in causing erratic, gusty winds, which allowed the fire to cross Caribou Creek.

The division noted that firefighters are building a control line around the spot fire, using a bulldozer and retardant drops from an air tanker. It added that water-scooping aircraft and helicopters have also dropped water.

June 17 - 6:49 a.m.

Loon Lake fire reaches 30% containment, no visible growth

The Loon Lake wildfire reached 30% containment and has seen no growth as of Wednesday morning, according to Torrey Short with the Division of Forestry office in Soldotna.

Ignited by lightning, the fire is burning in a remote area of the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge more than 10 miles from Sterling, and the division has said the community is not in danger.

Short said Wednesday that fire crews have completed 90% of the fire break surrounding the 102-acre fire and laying hose around the perimeter.

After securing most of the fireline, the division said they reassigned the Midnight Sun Hotshots, one of three crews fighting the blaze, to Fairbanks to assist with fires in the Interior. The two remaining crews were said to complete the fire break and hose line on Wednesday.

The division said a temporary flight restriction remains in place with a 3-mile “no fly” area from the center of the fire.

