Advertisement

Massive 1,098-carat diamond unearthed in Africa

The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.
The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – This gem would literally weigh you down.

A recently discovered diamond in Botswana is believed to be the third-largest in the world.

The stone weighs in at 1,098 carats.

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi recently got a look at the beautiful stone and praised Debswana Diamond Company, the mining company that unearthed it on June 1.

It is the largest diamond found in the company’s history.

Proceeds from the gemstone will be used to advance national development in the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter is staged at the Palmer Airport on Wednesday, June 16,...
Troopers say missing Palmer hiker has been found alive. She had been missing since early Tuesday
Multiple entities are conducting a search and rescue operation for a hiker in the...
Search continues for hiker after she reported being charged by bears along the Pioneer Ridge Trail
Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska (KTUU)
Alaska Legislature narrowly passes an incomplete budget with a $525 dividend, for now
Alaska doctor pleads guilty to illegally dispensing, distributing narcotics
This screenshot taken from a video shows the Haystack fire burning about 20 miles from...
Division of Forestry battling several large wildfires statewide

Latest News

Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he can’t sign a ‘defective budget’ as layoff notices sent to state employees
The New Yorker writer Janet Malcolm leaves the Federal Courthouse in San Francisco on June 3,...
Janet Malcolm, provocative author-journalist, dies at 86
Illinois friends drive themselves nuts playing ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ for seven hours on a road...
Friends play ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ for 7 hours on road trip
Why are there no lifeguards in Brunswick County?
Recent drowning prompts questions about lack of lifeguards in Brunswick County
Illinois friends drive themselves nuts playing ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ for seven hours on a road...
7 hours of 'Sweet Home Alabama' on road trip