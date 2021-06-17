Olympic hopefuls from Alaska make the final push for Tokyo Games

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With 36 days remaining until the Summer Olympics, athletes across the country are punching their ticket to Tokyo this month as many events held their U.S. Olympic Trials this month. Four athletes from Alaska have clinched or have a chance to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team this summer: swimmer Lydia Jacoby, runner Allie Ostrander, rugby player Alev Kelter and shooter Sagen Maddalena.

Former University of Alaska Fairbanks rifle team member Maddalena earned an Olympic berth in May at the USA Shooting Smallbore Rifle Trials in Fort Benning, Georgia. Maddalena was a sharpshooter for the Nanooks from 2013-2018 and was the school’s most outstanding female athlete in 2017-18.

Seventeen-year-old Lydia Jacoby of Seward finished second in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke on Tuesday at the Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. She will likely make the Olympic Team but is not automatically guaranteed a spot after a second-place finish. The 26 woman roster is expected to be announced later in the Trials after swimmers qualify in multiple events, according to NBC Sports.

For the second time in her running career, Allie Ostrander qualified for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track and Field team Trials in Eugene, Oregon. Ostrander met the standards for the 3,000-meter steeplechase and is registered to compete in the event at the Trials. The Kenai runner recently announced she had entered treatment for an eating disorder.

After a successful hockey career, Eagle River’s Alev Kelter established herself as one of the best rugby players in the country. The USA women’s rugby sevens team has qualified for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo and the roster will be announced on June 17. Kelter is expected to be a member of the team. The Chugiak High School graduate was a member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team that competed in Rio.

