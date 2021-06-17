APD: Woman lying on road run over by vehicle in North Star

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman lying down on the roadway near the West 27th Avenue and Blueberry Street intersection was run over by a vehicle early Thursday morning, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was later sent to the hospital after officers found her at 2:16 a.m. Police said they are still investigating the reason why she was on the road.

Police added that they have no information on the suspect nor the hit-and-run vehicle yet.

An early Thursday morning Nixle community alert said officers were at the scene and closed a portion of West 27th Avenue at Blueberry Street. The road has been reopened since then.

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

Editor’s note: This story was updated with additional information at 6:23 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

