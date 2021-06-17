Petition to recall Anchorage Assembly member Meg Zaletel is moving forward

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After months of court battles, the recall effort against another member of the Anchorage Assembly is moving forward.

A group to recall Meg Zaletel from office said it now has the chance to gather more signatures to get a petition to recall her onto the next election ballot. Zaletel, an attorney, represents Midtown in the assembly.

Russell Biggs filed two petitions against Zaletel last year, alleging similar behavior as the effort to recall member Felix Rivera, which ultimately failed.

The Anchorage Municipal Clerk initially denied both petitions. Biggs took the matter to court, and in May, Alaska Superior Court Judge Kevin Saxby upheld the clerk’s denial of one of the petitions, but reversed her denial of the other.

“In accordance with the May 20, 2021, split decision in Judge Kevin M. Saxby’s order in the (court case), the Municipal Clerk’s Office is providing you with the recall petition on the successful portion of your application to recall Assembly Member Meg Zaletel,” a letter from the clerk’s office to Biggs on Wednesday reads.

“You know, we spent a lot of money, it took a year to get it through the court and we were found that we were right, that it was legally sufficient and also factually sufficient,” Biggs said Wednesday. “It met the bar for recall, but the municipal administration basically denied our ability to bring this in front of the voters, until it was almost too late.”

The city has appealed the May 20 decision to the Alaska Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Biggs said he will gather signatures for the petition that upheld by the superior court.

The petition that was upheld claims that Zaletel “committed misconduct in office” in August 2020, violating a previous city emergency order by participating in “an indoor gathering of more than 15 people at a meeting of the Anchorage Assembly.”

In order for the recall to go before voters in Zaletel’s district on a ballot, Biggs will need to collect a minimum of 2,468 signatures by the deadline of Aug. 16.

If the group is able to gather the necessary signatures, they would then submit them to the Anchorage Municipal Clerk’s office. Signatures would need to be verified before the recall would appear on a ballot.

Alaska’s News Source reached out to Zaletel, and she released the following statement:

“It’s discouraging to waste the public resources as well as my own time on this when there are pressing issues facing the city. I’m scheduled to face the voters for re-election next Spring. Voters now may get to decide if they want me to keep fighting for Midtown twice, instead of once.”

In the letter to Biggs, the clerk’s office noted that the proceedings and outcome of the city’s appeal to the Alaska Supreme Court could affect the recall petition.

“Through its attorneys, the Clerk’s Office will follow the orders of the Alaska Supreme Court, up to and including not holding a recall election even if adequate signatures have been collected, as directed by the Court,” the letter reads. “By gathering signatures while legal proceedings are pending, you assume the risk that the Court will not allow the recall to proceed.”

