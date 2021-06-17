Advertisement

Senate GOP hails new Interior deputy as ‘voice of reason’

FILE - In this April 29, 2021 file photo, Tommy Beaudreau, of Alaska, appears before the Senate...
FILE - In this April 29, 2021 file photo, Tommy Beaudreau, of Alaska, appears before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on his nomination to be deputy secretary of the Department of the Interior, at the Capitol in Washington. The Senate easily confirmed former Obama administration official Tommy Beaudreau as deputy secretary at the Interior Department, a rare bipartisan moment in an increasingly bitter fight over President Joe Biden's policies on energy production and climate change. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has easily confirmed former Obama administration official Tommy Beaudreau as deputy secretary at the Interior Department. It’s a rare bipartisan moment in an increasingly bitter fight over President Joe Biden’s policies on energy production and climate change.

Beaudreau is a lawyer and former Interior Department chief of staff and widely seen as a moderate. He was selected in April after Biden dropped plans for a more liberal nominee who faced key Senate opposition. His nomination was approved Thursday, 88-9.

Beaudreau grew up in Alaska and is politically close to Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, the influential Republican moderate.

