Advertisement

Senators press Interior Secretary Haaland on oil lease pause

Grass pokes through the snow in the wind-scoured plains in ANWR's 1002 area.
Grass pokes through the snow in the wind-scoured plains in ANWR's 1002 area.(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Both Republican and Democratic senators are pressing Interior Secretary Deb Haaland for answers after a federal court blocked the Biden administration’s suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters.

The ruling by a Louisiana judge Tuesday came after President Joe Biden shut down oil and gas lease sales from the nation’s vast public lands and waters in his first days in office, citing worries about climate change. Haaland said the department is reviewing the judge’s ruling and consulting with the Justice Department.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska told Haaland she expects to hear her plans to resume the lease sales.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple entities are conducting a search and rescue operation for a hiker in the...
Search continues for hiker after she reported being charged by bears along the Pioneer Ridge Trail
Homeless tent in downtown Anchorage
Bronson team presents plan to build $15M ‘navigation center’ to shelter homeless in Anchorage
This screenshot taken from a video shows the Haystack fire burning about 20 miles from...
Division of Forestry battling several large wildfires statewide
Skilak Lake in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge on the Kenai Peninsula, Alaska.
Good Samaritan helps Skilak Lake bear mauling victims
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Tentative budget, dividend agreement in flux as state government shutdown looms

Latest News

Street closed in Abbott Loop neighborhood, SWAT situation underway
An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter is staged at the Palmer Airport on Wednesday, June 16,...
Search continues a second day for missing Palmer hiker
The F-22 Raptor is the Air Force's newest fighter aircraft. (Source: US Air Force Air Combat...
Inside the Gates: Air Force discusses new Arctic Strategy
Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska (KTUU)
Alaska Legislature narrowly passes an incomplete budget with a $525 dividend, for now