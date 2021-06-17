Spring ends on a drier and warmer note

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The rain has exited much of Southcentral and the clouds are starting to part. This is paving the way for what will be a beautiful and seasonal afternoon across Southcentral. Temperatures are expected to top out in the mid 60s, with cooler locations across coastal regions. Some passing showers can still be expected along coastal regions, as another easterly wave moves into the region. The same can be said for areas along the Talkeetna Mountains, although most of the rain fell early this morning.

A mixture of sun and clouds stays with us through the weekend, with temperatures slowly warming into the mid to upper 60s. Some locations in the valley could manage to squeeze out the 70s, but clouds will limit a lot of the warming into the afternoon hours. Enjoy the warmth, because another change is heading our way just in time for Summer Solstice.

Summer officially begins at 7:32 PM AKDT and for many of us we’ll be back to cloudy, cooler and wet conditions. This comes as the active weather makes a return to Southcentral that will keep daily rain chances in the forecast. It’s also looking possible that we could have some breezy if not slightly windy conditions in the higher elevations. If you’re heading to Flattop for the annual Summer Solstice get together, you may want to go ahead and prepare for a wet and breezy evening.

The wet weather stays with us through much of next week, with highs right at seasonal values.

Have a terrific Thursday!

