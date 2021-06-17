Street closed in Abbott Loop neighborhood, SWAT situation underway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department reported Petersburg Street is closed between Dowling Road and 64th Avenue while SWAT and APD’s Crisis Negotiation Team try to make content with a man suspected of burglary.

In a community alert send out Wednesday afternoon, the department wrote the man is inside a home in the area and is believed to be armed. Police were originally called to the scene for a possible burglary in progress around 1 p.m.

About an hour later, APD sent out an update saying that officers were on the scene.

Police are asking people to stay clear of the area, and to use alternative routes to avoid Petersburg Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

