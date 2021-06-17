Advertisement

Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he can’t sign a ‘defective budget’ as layoff notices sent to state employees

The governor is calling on legislators to fix the budget and ensure it represents a majority of Alaskans
Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy.(Sean Maguire/KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 2:51 PM AKDT
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said that he can’t sign a “defective budget” passed by the Alaska Legislature and is calling on legislators to fix it so that it represents the interests of a majority of Alaskans.

Layoff notices were sent out to thousands of state employees on Thursday afternoon, one of which was forwarded to Alaska’s News Source. They warn of a looming and unprecedented state government shutdown that would begin on July 1 unless an operating budget is signed by the governor before then.

The incomplete budget was narrowly passed by the Legislature on Wednesday that included a roughly $525 Permanent Fund dividend. However, the Legislature failed to pass a crucial three-quarter vote, which means dozens of state accounts are set to be emptied on July 1.

The budget that passed also lacked language providing an effective date of July 1. The procedural vote failed in the House of Representatives and the governor said he is unable to sign the budget because of that.

If that vote is not successful before the end of the special session at midnight on Friday, Dunleavy said he will call legislators back into another special session starting next Wednesday to fix the budget.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include additional information.

