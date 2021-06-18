Advertisement

After monthslong budget delay, Legislature approves up to $8,790 in special session per diem payments

Alaska State Capitol
Alaska State Capitol (KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - After taking almost five months to pass an incomplete budget with a $525 Permanent Fund dividend, a legislative committee approved retroactive per diem payments for the ongoing 30-day special session in Juneau.

The Legislative Council, a committee that represents the Legislature as a whole, voted 9-1 on Wednesday to approve those payments. Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River, was the sole no vote.

Legislators can now claim $293 per day in expenses or up to $8,790 for the entire 30-day special session. The decision butts up against a 2018 law that prohibits legislators from claiming per diem if an operating budget has not passed during the 121-day regular session.

Some legislators have suggested that means they can receive per diem payments during a special session once a budget has passed, which happened on Wednesday morning.

Jessica Geary, executive director of the Legislative Affairs Agency, said that no legislators had filed claims for per diem payments as of Thursday morning. Legislators have until July 31 to do file claims, she added.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palmer resident Fina Kiefer at the top of her hike to Pioneer Peak on Monday, June 14, 2021 in...
Lost hiker could see helicopters searching for her, but they never spotted her off the trail
An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter is staged at the Palmer Airport on Wednesday, June 16,...
Troopers say missing Palmer hiker has been found alive. She had been missing since early Tuesday
Anchorage police have closed a portion of West 27th Avenue at Blueberry Street.
APD: Woman lying on road run over by vehicle in North Star
Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he can’t sign a ‘defective budget’ as layoff notices sent to state employees
Group is gathering signatures once again to recall Anchorage Assembly member Meg Zaletel.
Petition to recall Anchorage Assembly member Meg Zaletel is moving forward

Latest News

Electric truck
Alaska commercial truck company debuts first electric vehicle
In this June 17, 2015 photo from the Alaska Army National Guard, trees erupt in flames in the...
Live updates: Wildfires burning throughout Alaska
The Seward Boat Harbor
Fishing Report: Halibut out of Seward
Susitna Rotary club had 10 different locations across the Matsu area for people to borrow life...
Local club working to help save lives by donating life vests to Kids Don’t Float stations