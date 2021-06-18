After monthslong budget delay, Legislature approves up to $8,790 in special session per diem payments

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - After taking almost five months to pass an incomplete budget with a $525 Permanent Fund dividend, a legislative committee approved retroactive per diem payments for the ongoing 30-day special session in Juneau.

The Legislative Council, a committee that represents the Legislature as a whole, voted 9-1 on Wednesday to approve those payments. Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River, was the sole no vote.

Legislators can now claim $293 per day in expenses or up to $8,790 for the entire 30-day special session. The decision butts up against a 2018 law that prohibits legislators from claiming per diem if an operating budget has not passed during the 121-day regular session.

Some legislators have suggested that means they can receive per diem payments during a special session once a budget has passed, which happened on Wednesday morning.

Jessica Geary, executive director of the Legislative Affairs Agency, said that no legislators had filed claims for per diem payments as of Thursday morning. Legislators have until July 31 to do file claims, she added.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.