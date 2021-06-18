Advertisement

Alaska’s Alev Kelter named to the US Women’s Olympic Rugby Sevens Team for a second time

USA's Alev Kelter, scores a try during the women's rugby sevens match between USA and Colombia...
USA's Alev Kelter, scores a try during the women's rugby sevens match between USA and Colombia at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)(Themba Hadebe | AP)
By Patrick Enslow
Updated: 6 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Many Alaska sports fans remember Alev Kelter as a standout athlete at Chugiak High School, but around the globe, she’s known for her play on the pitch as a member of the women’s U.S. Olympic Rugby Sevens Team.

Team USA announced its roster on Thursday for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo, and Kelter was named a starter. She will be one of two returners from the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team that took fifth in Rio. The team will have a prep tournament in Los Angeles from June 25-26 before heading to the Summer Olympics.

Kelter has an impressive athletic resume away from rugby, winning gold at the 2009 IIHF World Women’s U18 Championship with Team USA. She went on to play hockey and soccer at the University of Wisconsin and began her rugby career after college when she was recruited by an old Chugiak High School classmate, Lorrie Clifford.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Lorrie. She gave me a Facebook message that said, ‘hey you should try rugby,’ I said, ‘alright after I’m done with contracted soccer at Wisconsin and hockey, I’ll give it a try,’” Kelter told KTUU in 2015.

Kelter debuted with USA Rugby in 2014 at the Guangzhou Sevens, has gone on to make 32 more World Series appearances, and is considered one of the national team’s best scorers.

