Appeals Court panel rules lawsuit challenging removal of Bristol Bay watershed protections can move forward

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel has ruled that a lawsuit over environmental protections for the Bristol Bay watershed, aimed at blocking the progress of the proposed Pebble Mine project, can move forward.

In 2014, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed to exercise its authority under the Clean Water Act to restrict the ability of mining operations in part of the Bristol Bay Watershed. The EPA then withdrew its proposed determination in 2019, at which point a group of tribes and environmental agencies filed a lawsuit challenging that withdrawal of protections.

Last year, U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason ruled courts could not review the EPA’s decision “because neither the Clean Water Act nor the EPA’s regulations included a meaningful legal standard governing the EPA’s decision,” according to an opinion released Thursday.

In Thursday’s ruling, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel found that while the “Clean Water Act contained no meaningful legal standard in its broad grant of discretion to the EPA,” the EPA’s regulations do contain a meaningful legal standard.

“In conclusion, even though the statute contains a broad grant of discretion, the agency’s regulations contain a meaningful legal standard governing the Regional Administrator’s withdrawal of a proposed determination,” the decision reads.

The panel wrote that the EPA could remove the protections “only when an ‘unacceptable adverse effect’ on specified resources was not ‘likely.’”

Trout Unlimited is one of the groups who filed the lawsuit. In a press release, the organization said the panel’s decision puts “an important process back on track” for securing safeguards for the Bristol Bay region, and gets the region closer to a “locally driven” solution.

“This is a significant win for Bristol Bay,” said Chris Wood, CEO of Trout Unlimited, in the press release. “Building a mine in the headwaters of some of the best wild salmon habitat on earth has never made sense, and that’s why we have fought the proposed Pebble mine in the courts, in Congress, and in administration after administration. This decision brings us another step closer to permanent protections for this place and all who depend on it.”

