Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Bodycam of Capitol riot attack released in case of former Marine, NYPD

An officer's body camera footage from Jan. 6 shows a rioter at the U.S. Capitol attacking him...
An officer's body camera footage from Jan. 6 shows a rioter at the U.S. Capitol attacking him with a flagpole and tackling him. Prosecutors used the footage in the case against Thomas Webster, a former Marine and NYPD officer.(Department of Justice)
By Gray News staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Justice Department released footage Thursday used in a case against a former Marine and NYPD officer accused of crimes related to the U.S. Capitol riot.

WARNING: The video contains violence. Explicit language has been edited but some may still be heard among the crowd.

The footage was taken from a body camera of an officer on duty Jan. 6. It was used in a federal case against Thomas Webster, identified by prosecutors as the man wearing a red and black jacket in the video holding a flagpole and yelling obscenities at the officers, CNN reported.

The man matching the description in the video pushes the barrier at police before swinging the flagpole wildly toward them. The officer takes away the flagpole after a brief scuffle for it and then the man charges at the officer.

The officer is knocked to the ground with the man on top of him.

The U.S. Attorney’s office out of Washington, D.C., said Webster was charged with seven counts, including assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence with a weapon on restricted grounds, civil disorder and disorderly conduct.

Webster was indicted in March. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A judge ordered the release of the footage Thursday. Multiple media outlets, including parent company Gray Television, have sought footage of the Capitol riot used in court cases.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palmer resident Fina Kiefer at the top of her hike to Pioneer Peak on Monday, June 14, 2021 in...
Lost hiker could see helicopters searching for her, but they never spotted her off the trail
An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter is staged at the Palmer Airport on Wednesday, June 16,...
Troopers say missing Palmer hiker has been found alive. She had been missing since early Tuesday
Anchorage police have closed a portion of West 27th Avenue at Blueberry Street.
APD: Woman lying on road run over by vehicle in North Star
Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he can’t sign a ‘defective budget’ as layoff notices sent to state employees
Group is gathering signatures once again to recall Anchorage Assembly member Meg Zaletel.
Petition to recall Anchorage Assembly member Meg Zaletel is moving forward

Latest News

A stray dog gets a much needed haircut after being found with more than six pounds of matted fur.
Stray dog transformed after trimming 6 pounds of matted fur
A stray dog gets a much needed haircut after being found with more than six pounds of matted fur.
Stray dog transformed after trimming 6 pounds of matted fur
In this March 14, 2021, file photo, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks during a news...
Senator: Military justice changes must go beyond sex cases
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks...
North Korea’s Kim vows to be ready for confrontation with US
Electric truck
Alaska commercial truck company debuts first electric vehicle