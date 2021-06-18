Advertisement

Independence Mine vandalized days before opening for the season

View of Independence Mine from atop the Mill Loop.
View of Independence Mine from atop the Mill Loop.(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state’s Department of Natural Resources has reported someone, or a group of people, vandalized the Independence Mine State Historical Park ahead of the park opening for the season.

According to a press release from DNR, park officials and concessionaires discovered smashed windows, emptied fire extinguishers and other damage on Wednesday, thought to have been done the night before.

The park is still set to open Friday despite the destruction.

Salmon Berry Travel and Tours co-owner Mandy Garcia said in the press release that she’s still looking forward to welcoming visitors. The travel company was contracted last year to operate the Independence Mine site and offer educational tours to visitors.

“When I came up yesterday to finish getting things ready and saw this, I was devastated,” Garcia said in the press release.

It’s not clear how much the damage will cost to fix, according to Stuart Leidner, superintendent of Alaska State Parks’ Mat-Su/Copper River Basin Region. In the press release, Leidner said tight budgets will make completing the repairs a challenge.

“It is tremendously discouraging and disappointing to see such destructive behavior directed at a site that’s an important part of our heritage,” Leidner said in the release. “Wasilla was born as a stop on the Alaska Railroad that supplied the state’s second-largest gold mine. It’s really sad to see a local culture grounded in the rugged self-reliance of miners give way to a reputation for mindless vandalism.”

The mine was recently featured in a Roadtrippin’ segment where Meteorologist Aaron Morrison toured the mine. It’s a popular seasonal destination for tourists and locals alike.

“Independence Mine is a special place, and the more people come and experience it for themselves, the more they will appreciate its value, which we hope will reduce the risk of any future vandalism,” Leidner said.

An investigation is underway by park officials. Anyone with information about the damage to the mine should contact the Alaska State Parks’ Mat-Su/Copper River Basin Regional office at (907) 745-8935.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palmer resident Fina Kiefer at the top of her hike to Pioneer Peak on Monday, June 14, 2021 in...
Lost hiker could see helicopters searching for her, but they never spotted her off the trail
An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter is staged at the Palmer Airport on Wednesday, June 16,...
Troopers say missing Palmer hiker has been found alive. She had been missing since early Tuesday
Anchorage police have closed a portion of West 27th Avenue at Blueberry Street.
APD: Woman lying on road run over by vehicle in North Star
Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he can’t sign a ‘defective budget’ as layoff notices sent to state employees
Group is gathering signatures once again to recall Anchorage Assembly member Meg Zaletel.
Petition to recall Anchorage Assembly member Meg Zaletel is moving forward

Latest News

Electric truck
Alaska commercial truck company debuts first electric vehicle
Alaska State Capitol
After monthslong budget delay, Legislature approves up to $8,790 in special session per diem payments
In this June 17, 2015 photo from the Alaska Army National Guard, trees erupt in flames in the...
Live updates: Wildfires burning throughout Alaska
The Seward Boat Harbor
Fishing Report: Halibut out of Seward
Susitna Rotary club had 10 different locations across the Matsu area for people to borrow life...
Local club working to help save lives by donating life vests to Kids Don’t Float stations