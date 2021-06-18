Advertisement

Police investigate shooting in Spenard

Officers investigate a shooting on McRae Road in the Spenard neighborhood of Anchorage, Alaska...
Officers investigate a shooting on McRae Road in the Spenard neighborhood of Anchorage, Alaska on Thursday, June 17, 2021.(Phil Walczak/Alaska's News Source)
By Megan Pacer
Updated: 6 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Officers with the Anchorage Police Department are investigating a shooting in Spenard, and one man has been taken to a hospital with injuries.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on McRae Road around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, according to a release from APD. McRae is closed between Spenard Road and Turnagain Road, and people are advised to avoid the area while officers investigate.

Police found one wounded man when they arrived on the scene, they wrote in the release, and he has been taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

Officers are still investigating the shooting, including the number of people involved. They have made no arrests at this time.

People are asked to avoid McRae road while the investigation continues. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 311.

This is a developing story that will be updated as information becomes available.

