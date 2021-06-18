Seward’s Lydia Jacoby takes 26th in the 200-meter breaststroke at U.S. Olympic Trials

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Seward swimmer Lydia Jacoby returned to the pool at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Thursday, competing in the 200-meter breaststroke.

The 17-year-old swimmer took 26th place in the event, finishing in 2 minutes, 31.29 seconds, and did not qualify for the semi-final heats. Olympic gold medalist Lilly King took first place in the 200-meter semi-final, edging Annie Lazor by tenths of a second.

On Tuesday, Jacoby had a record-setting finish in the 100-meter breaststroke and took second place to King. Her time of 1:05.28 is the fastest time ever for the 17-18 national age group. While Jacoby didn’t automatically qualify for the U.S. Olympic Team with a first-place finish, she will likely be named to the team later in the Trials.

Fellow Alaska swimmer John Heaphy also competed at the Olympic Trials being held in Omaha, Nebraska and took 27th in the 100-meter breaststroke on Sunday. Heaphy finished in a time of 1:01.87 seconds and did not qualify for the semi-final heats. Michael Andrew went on to win the event’s final heat in a time of 58.73 seconds, qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Team.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.