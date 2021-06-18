Advertisement

Seward’s Lydia Jacoby takes 26th in the 200-meter breaststroke at U.S. Olympic Trials

Lydia Jacoby participates in the women's 100-meter breaststroke during wave 2 of the U.S....
Lydia Jacoby participates in the women's 100-meter breaststroke during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Patrick Enslow
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Seward swimmer Lydia Jacoby returned to the pool at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Thursday, competing in the 200-meter breaststroke.

The 17-year-old swimmer took 26th place in the event, finishing in 2 minutes, 31.29 seconds, and did not qualify for the semi-final heats. Olympic gold medalist Lilly King took first place in the 200-meter semi-final, edging Annie Lazor by tenths of a second.

On Tuesday, Jacoby had a record-setting finish in the 100-meter breaststroke and took second place to King. Her time of 1:05.28 is the fastest time ever for the 17-18 national age group. While Jacoby didn’t automatically qualify for the U.S. Olympic Team with a first-place finish, she will likely be named to the team later in the Trials.

Fellow Alaska swimmer John Heaphy also competed at the Olympic Trials being held in Omaha, Nebraska and took 27th in the 100-meter breaststroke on Sunday. Heaphy finished in a time of 1:01.87 seconds and did not qualify for the semi-final heats. Michael Andrew went on to win the event’s final heat in a time of 58.73 seconds, qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Team.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palmer resident Fina Kiefer at the top of her hike to Pioneer Peak on Monday, June 14, 2021 in...
Lost hiker could see helicopters searching for her, but they never spotted her off the trail
An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter is staged at the Palmer Airport on Wednesday, June 16,...
Troopers say missing Palmer hiker has been found alive. She had been missing since early Tuesday
Anchorage police have closed a portion of West 27th Avenue at Blueberry Street.
APD: Woman lying on road run over by vehicle in North Star
Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he can’t sign a ‘defective budget’ as layoff notices sent to state employees
Group is gathering signatures once again to recall Anchorage Assembly member Meg Zaletel.
Petition to recall Anchorage Assembly member Meg Zaletel is moving forward

Latest News

Fish hung at the Seward Harbor after being caught on a guided fishing trip.
Fishing Report: Halibut fishing out of Seward
USA's Alev Kelter, scores a try during the women's rugby sevens match between USA and Colombia...
Alaska’s Alev Kelter named to the US Women’s Olympic Rugby Sevens Team for a second time
Olympics
Olympic hopefuls from Alaska make the final push for Tokyo Games
Bristol Bay Native Corporation hails "historic moment" as partnership with the NHL's Seattle...
Bristol Bay Native Corporation score partnership with NHL’s Kraken