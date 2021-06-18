Showers and cooler temperatures into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Like it or not, cooler weather is coming as we head into the start of summer. The Summer Solstice officially starts at 7:32 AKDT Sunday evening and with it, comes the return to temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’re already beginning to see the active weather pattern returning to Southcentral, as clouds are moving back into the region. Although that is the case today, temperatures should still warm quite nicely into the mid and upper 60s. A passing shower can’t be ruled out, but the best shot for showers comes through the day Saturday.

We’ll begin to see cooler temperatures move in for Saturday as clouds begin to thicken up. This will keep highs in the low to mid 60s for highs, with light rain accumulation. We’ll also see some breezy winds through the typical gaps and passes for Southcentral, with higher elevations likely seeing winds gusting up to 20 if not 25 mph.

As spring comes to an end and summer begins, temperatures will fall once more. This comes as even thicker clouds and a storm moves in from the south. Most if not all of the rain will only impact coastal regions, with areas around Anchorage seeing overcast skies for much of Sunday. While some rain can’t be ruled out across the mountains, expect drier conditions inland. We’ll see temperatures through most of next week remaining in the mid 60s, with only a slight chance for some showers.

Have a fantastic Friday!

