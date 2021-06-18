Solstice Festival is back and looks different this year

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the longest day of the year fast approaching, there’s going to be a lot of things to do in Downtown Anchorage this weekend. While Solstice Festival will look a little bit different than it has in the past, it’s happening and it’s in person.

Compared to previous years, Anchorage Downtown Partnership, LTD. Executive Director Amanda Moser said the planned events will be more spread out across closed off portions of downtown streets.

The areas where there will be things to do from noon until 6 p.m. will be Town Square Park, Peratrovich Park, the Mayor’s Lot behind city hall, and E, F, and G streets.

Moser said they are sticking to this spread out approach because of COVID-19. They’re trying to prevent a massive crowd from forming. She said they started planning in December when they didn’t know how the pandemic would look come solstice.

“Even in February and March we were still getting a little bit of push-back about these larger events and it wasn’t really until the mandates were completely lifted until we realized that we would have a little bit more opportunity to bring folks together,” Moser said.

Even so, there’s a jam-packed schedule of live bands, dance performances, five beer and cider gardens including a sober one, games, and other activities.

For those planning to attend who have children, Peratrovich Park is the place to go. That’s where they have a bunch of stuff planned for the younger crowd.

For those who want to keep the party going after 6 p.m., there’s going to be an after-party. Moser said that’s a first.

“First time ever that we’ve had an after-party. In East Downtown, so folks can head to 3rd and Gambell and go to the after-party at the Raven Bar, and there’ll be live music, food trucks, drinks, all the fun things,” she said.

A full list of the events planned for this year can be found here.

