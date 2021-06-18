Advertisement

Sunshine returns for the kick-off to Solstice Weekend

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey’s Thursday weather update
By Melissa Frey
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The clouds cleared Thursday afternoon, revealing blue sky and the additional sunshine brought temperatures up to 65° officially in Anchorage. That’s more than 10 degrees warmer than Wednesday afternoon and one degree above normal for June 17th.

We’ll see similar conditions Friday with even slightly warmer temperatures, but another storm is headed our way this weekend. Scattered showers will start to roll into the eastern side of the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound Saturday afternoon, but will stay south of Anchorage, with the exception of the potential for storms developing in the mountains in the afternoon.

Sunday, which of course is Father’s Day is also the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year with 19 hours and 21 minutes of daylight in Anchorage. The rain will pick up on the Kenai Peninsula Sunday afternoon, continuing into Monday. Anchorage and the Mat-Su will be on the very northern edge of this storm, as it looks right now, the mountains will block most, if not all, of the rain from making it into Anchorage or the Valley.

Then all of Southcentral will get a break from any storms through Wednesday morning.

Have a great start to your Friday!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palmer resident Fina Kiefer at the top of her hike to Pioneer Peak on Monday, June 14, 2021 in...
Lost hiker could see helicopters searching for her, but they never spotted her off the trail
An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter is staged at the Palmer Airport on Wednesday, June 16,...
Troopers say missing Palmer hiker has been found alive. She had been missing since early Tuesday
Anchorage police have closed a portion of West 27th Avenue at Blueberry Street.
APD: Woman lying on road run over by vehicle in North Star
Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he can’t sign a ‘defective budget’ as layoff notices sent to state employees
Group is gathering signatures once again to recall Anchorage Assembly member Meg Zaletel.
Petition to recall Anchorage Assembly member Meg Zaletel is moving forward