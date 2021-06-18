Sunshine returns for the kick-off to Solstice Weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The clouds cleared Thursday afternoon, revealing blue sky and the additional sunshine brought temperatures up to 65° officially in Anchorage. That’s more than 10 degrees warmer than Wednesday afternoon and one degree above normal for June 17th.

We’ll see similar conditions Friday with even slightly warmer temperatures, but another storm is headed our way this weekend. Scattered showers will start to roll into the eastern side of the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound Saturday afternoon, but will stay south of Anchorage, with the exception of the potential for storms developing in the mountains in the afternoon.

Sunday, which of course is Father’s Day is also the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year with 19 hours and 21 minutes of daylight in Anchorage. The rain will pick up on the Kenai Peninsula Sunday afternoon, continuing into Monday. Anchorage and the Mat-Su will be on the very northern edge of this storm, as it looks right now, the mountains will block most, if not all, of the rain from making it into Anchorage or the Valley.

Then all of Southcentral will get a break from any storms through Wednesday morning.

Have a great start to your Friday!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

