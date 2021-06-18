Advertisement

Tips to protect yourself from potential Prime Day scams

Amazon and other retailers will be offering deals this weekend.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 11:42 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - As Prime Day approaches, the Better Business Bureau reminded shoppers to be wary of phishing scams, misleading advertisements and lookalike websites.

Several retailers are rolling out discounts this year in addition to Amazon, which means there are more opportunities for scammers to trick shoppers.

According to the BBB, phishing scams are more popular during busy shopping times. When you make a lot of purchases, it’s easy to lose track of the items you bought and from which stores.

Phishing scams that appear to come from a popular retailer

Be cautious of emails, texts or phone calls claiming you have a free gift waiting or there is a problem with delivery.

These will often include a link or someone trying to solicit your personal information.

Don’t click the link or give anyone your personal information over the phone.

Beware of false advertising and phony websites

If you are browsing online, be careful of ads that point you to scam websites. There are a lot of lookalike websites trying to trick shoppers.

Look closely at the URL to ensure the websites are using the correct spelling. Look for legitimate contact information and customer service numbers.

Do a quick search on the website to see if there are negative reviews or if they have been reported to the BBB.

When in doubt, use common sense. If a deal seems too good to be true – it probably is.

As a rule, it’s always best to use a credit card when making purchases online so that you will be able to contest any shady charges that may turn up later.

If you’ve spotted a scam (whether you’ve lost money), report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report can help others avoid falling victim to scams.

