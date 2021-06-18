We asked you: Viewers weigh in on greatest gifts for Dad on Father’s Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you just looked at the calendar only to realize that Father’s Day is on Sunday and have no idea what to get the patriarch of the family, we here at Alaska’s News Source may be able to help. Earlier this week, we put a message out to our viewers asking what the greatest Father’s Day gift they ever gave or received was so here are a few of their responses.

Jacob J Adams on Facebook writes “A pair of new shoes or Alaskan tough rubber boots!”

Dayna Bakke Parker has an all-timer though, at this stage of the game you’re not going to be able to plan it out. She said “I gave birth to my son on Father’s Day 22 years ago. I don’t think my husband could have asked for a better gift.” As sweet as that is it’s impossible to replicate.

A follower by the name Mhiz Blis has a high dollar option, “bought my dad a Lexus car” Mhiz said.

Perhaps the most touching and achievable advice came from MaryAnn Pierce-Winterrowd who wrote “I think TIME is the best gift. Take time out of your busy schedule to just hang out with your Dad.

No matter what you choose it is, as they say, the thought that counts. However, if you are going to be spending time with your father this upcoming Father’s Day we here at Alaska’s News Source would love to see some of the pictures. You can post them on The Morning Edition’s Facebook page to show off that familial spirit.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.