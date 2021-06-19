Advertisement

3 women look to finish goal of 50 marathons in 50 states at upcoming Mayor’s Marathon

Debbie Shutter, Mary Hoffman and Cathy Hufford at the bib pick up for the Mayor's Marathon in...
Debbie Shutter, Mary Hoffman and Cathy Hufford at the bib pick up for the Mayor's Marathon in Anchorage, Alaska.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Mayor’s Marathon is last on the to-do list for Debbie Shutter, Mary Hoffman and Cathy Hufford as they look to complete their goal of running 50 marathons in 50 states.

The trio will run in Saturday marathon event in Anchorage, hoping to complete their 50-state journey. The women said it started organically and over the last five years they got serious, running five to 10 marathons a year.

“Because we are crazy and it’s cheaper than therapy,” Hoffman said when asked about the inspiration to run 50 marathons in 50 states.

The three women feel running is a good way to learn about a city, meet people and enjoy the country. This isn’t the first time they’ve set an ambitious running goal; in 2016 they ran 2,016 miles.

“The goal is to be able to finish and run across the finish line,” Shutter said.

Shutter, Hoffman and Hufford are among the 2,000 runners participating in the Anchorage Mayor’s Marathon and Half-Marathon on Saturday. The longtime race is considered a destination marathon because of its location and time of year it takes place.

