96 new COVID-19 cases reported ahead of the weekend

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WVLT)
By Gilbert Cordova
Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 96 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Friday. There are no new deaths related to the virus that was reported.

Of the total new cases, 87 of them were among Alaska residents of the following communities:

  • Anchorage: 28
  • Hooper Bay: 13
  • Wasilla: 9
  • Eagle River: 6
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 4
  • Aleutians West Census Area: 3
  • North Pole: 3
  • Tok: 3
  • Bethel Census Area: 2
  • Chevak: 2
  • Chugiak: 2
  • Craig: 2
  • Fairbanks: 2
  • Bethel: 1
  • Copper River Census Area: 1
  • Delta Junction: 1
  • Homer: 1
  • Juneau: 1
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough - South: 1
  • Soldotna: 1
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

There were also nine new nonresident cases identified — three in Anchorage, two in Fairbanks, two in Unalaska, one in Juneau and one in Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula.

The statewide alert level is currently low. It’s based on the daily average case rate over the last 14 days and is currently 3.15 cases per 100,000. A community is in the low alert level if their average case rate is less than 5 per 100,000.

As of Friday, 54% of Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data, while 49% are fully vaccinated.

Also as of Friday, there are 12 people being hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, according to state data. Four of those people are on ventilators. Since the pandemic began, 1,600 Alaska residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has conducted more than 2.33 million COVID-19 tests and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 1.15%

Alaska has recorded a total of 366 resident deaths that have been related to COVID-19.

