Homicide investigation near downtown Anchorage; one dead and four injured in shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One adult female is dead and four others are injured after a shooting near the corner of East 3rd Avenue and Gambell Street, according to an updated NIXLE report at 4:15 a.m.

The adult female victim was taken to an area hospital where she died of her injuries. The other four victims were also taken to an area hospital, their condition is currently unknown, according to an Anchorage Police Department NIXLE alert.

According to the NIXLE, APD responded to the scene at 2:43 a.m. on Saturday in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived they found three adult male and two adult female victims. The shooting is currently under investigation by the APD Crime Scene Team and Detectives unit.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1.

