NBA champion Mario Chalmers returns to Bartlett High School for youth basketball camp

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thousands of athletes have walked through the doors of the Bartlett High School gym, but few have accomplished what NBA champion Mario Chalmers has. The Golden Bear standout returned to Anchorage this week to host a youth basketball clinic at his alma mater.

“Feels great to be home,” Chalmers said. “Haven’t been home in a long time.”

The youth basketball camp held Monday through Wednesday had a big turnout with 100 basketball players from across the state.

“It’s been a blessing to have Mario up here, bring him back to Alaska,” Camp Organizer and TruGame Alaska’s Jocquis Sconiers said. “He is a legend, making it to the NBA, doing what he did with Kansas. Great opportunity to have kids see their own doing something great outside of Alaska.”

These days, Chalmers is playing professional basketball in Greece after playing nine seasons in the NBA with the Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies. He won two world championships in 2012 and 2013 alongside Lebron James with the Heat.

“The biggest message is, don’t let anybody tell you you can’t do anything,” Chalmers said. “That was a big thing that was preached to me. I’m trying to teach them things I went through, different situations I went through. Just a friendly face to the community and tell them how I made it out.”

Chalmers and TruGame Alaska will be hosting a Summer Solstice three on three tournament at Anchorage City Hall on Saturday.

