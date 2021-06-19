Advertisement

Rokerthon: Celebrating Solstice with world record attempt at the most people in a weather reporting relay

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey joins Al Roker and more than 50 other weather forecasters
Rokerthon 2021 returns June 21
Rokerthon 2021 returns June 21(NBC)
By Melissa Frey
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 8:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In celebration of the first full day of summer, Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey will join Al Roker of the TODAY show and more than 50 other weather forecasters from across the nation to attempt the Guinness World Record title for most people in an online weather reporting relay.

The Rokerthon relay will showcase weather forecasts from iconic destinations across the country welcoming back visitors to their towns, beaches, stadiums and parks, including Anchorage.

This is the fifth anniversary of Rokerthon on the TODAY show.

Watch live here, starting Monday, June 21 at about 3:45 a.m., continuing through 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gambell Street remains closed between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue after early Saturday morning...
Police arrest a man in connection to the deadly shooting near downtown Anchorage Saturday, victim identifed
KTUU File Image
Fairbanks Police Department identify man and woman involved in a murder-suicide, the female victim was the daughter of Joe Miller
A black bear on the Mayor's Marathon course causes runners to stop.
Black bear, two cubs create confusion at Mayor’s Marathon halfway point
In this June 17, 2015 photo from the Alaska Army National Guard, trees erupt in flames in the...
Live updates: Wildfires burning throughout Alaska
Independence Mine in Hatcher Pass damaged twice in one week.
Independence Mine vandalized for a second time this week in Hatcher Pass