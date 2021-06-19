Rokerthon: Celebrating Solstice with world record attempt at the most people in a weather reporting relay

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In celebration of the first full day of summer, Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey will join Al Roker of the TODAY show and more than 50 other weather forecasters from across the nation to attempt the Guinness World Record title for most people in an online weather reporting relay.

The Rokerthon relay will showcase weather forecasts from iconic destinations across the country welcoming back visitors to their towns, beaches, stadiums and parks, including Anchorage.

This is the fifth anniversary of Rokerthon on the TODAY show.

Watch live here, starting Monday, June 21 at about 3:45 a.m., continuing through 7:30 a.m.

