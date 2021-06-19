Advertisement

Summer Solstice and Father’s Day weekend

Saturday afternoon clearing, Sunday clouds and rain
By Melissa Frey
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will likely see wet weather in the first part of the day tomorrow, but clearing will provide a nicer Saturday afternoon.

A larger and more widespread rain event happens Sunday as a storm surges in from the Pacific, bringing rain to the region and state. This is going to mean cooler day temps for Father’s Day and Summer Solstice. Just because the sun may be hidden by clouds, Alaska will still see its longest day of the year.

Interior Alaska will still deal with thunderstorm activity popping up in the afternoon. Always remember: When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!

Have a great weekend!

