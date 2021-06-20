Advertisement

Fairbanks Police Department identify man and woman involved in a murder-suicide, the female victim was the daughter of Joe Miller

KTUU File Image
KTUU File Image
By Gilbert Cordova
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Fairbanks Police Department has identified the two people who died in a murder-suicide Tuesday.

Police say the two were 32-year-old Heath Logan McCloskey and 30-year-old Katy Raye Higgins.

According to police, in the early morning hours of Tuesday, the Fairbanks Emergency Communication Center received a call for a welfare check at an office.

When officers arrived they found McCloskey and Higgins dead. Police also found two children, one of them a 6-year-old, with no visible injuries.

According to police, McCloskey shot Higgins then turned the gun on himself. Following the shooting, the 6-year-old used an iPad to call a family member who then called 911.

The two children are now with family members.

Higgins was the daughter of Joe Miller.

Miller gained notoriety after defeating Sen. Lisa Murkowski in the GOP primary in 2010. Murkowski went on to win the general election with a write-in campaign.

Rep. Ben Carpenter, a Republican representing District: 29 in the Alaska Legislature released the following statement Saturday.

“Ameye and I share our deepest sympathy with the Miller family, especially the children affected by this tragedy. Our prayers for God’s mercy and comfort are with Joe and his family during this difficult time,” Carpenter said.

If you are facing threatened or actual domestic violence, please discreetly call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or Abused Women’s Aid in Crisis in Anchorage at 907-272-0100.

If you are considering suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or Stop Suicide Alaska at 1-877-266-HELP.

