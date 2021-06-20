Seward swimmer Lydia Jacoby reflects on historic performance at US Olympic trials

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s official, Lydia Jacoby will head to Tokyo to swim for the United States Olympic team at the upcoming summer games. The 17-year-old Seward swimmer confirmed her spot on the team Saturday in an interview with Alaska’s News Source.

Jacoby is the first Alaskan swimmer to make the U.S. Olympic team and was chosen after a second-place finish in the 100-meter breaststroke final at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Omaha, Nebraska this week. She told Alaska’s News Source she’ll make a brief trip home from Omaha soon, and then head to Hawaii to train with the U.S. Olympic team before leaving for Tokyo.

You can watch her complete interview with Sports Director Patrick Enslow above.

The two discuss her historic finish at the 100-meter breaststroke final, her experience at the U.S. Olympic trials and how she preparing for Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.