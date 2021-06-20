Summer kicks off on a wet and cooler note

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and surrounding areas saw some much needed rain Saturday, with most of the rain falling overnight Friday into Saturday morning. The rain left many areas seeing up to a tenth of an inch, with high pockets of rain across the Susitna Valley and Copper River Basin. Once the rain exited, the clouds began to break and the sunshine warmed temperatures back into the mid-60s. Although it ended up being a seasonal day, cooler weather is making a return to Southcentral, as the active weather pattern stays with us.

Widespread rain and a front lifting through the Gulf of Alaska will spread rain from south to north into Sunday. The rain will initially start along coastal regions later tonight and build northward into Anchorage and surrounding areas through midmorning and into the afternoon hours Sunday. While all day does not look like it will be a washout, the overcast skies and slightly heavier rain will leave temperatures on the cooler side. Many locations tomorrow will see anywhere from a tenth of an inch of rain to three tenths of an inch, with upwards of an inch of rain possible for portions of the sound. This rain will keep many locations in the 50s and 60s for the day, along with some breezy conditions expected through the typical gaps and passes.

Summer officially starts at 7:32 Sunday evening and if you have any evening plans (i.e. Flattop Mountain) be mindful that rain and winds could be an issue through the evening hours. While the bulk of the rain should have come to an end towards the night, lingering showers is possible. This active weather pattern looks to stay with us through the first week of summer. While most of the rain will mainly impact coastal regions through the week, some isolated to scattered showers could build north. The best shot for Anchorage and surrounding areas to see another round of rain could be midweek. As for tempeartures, expect highs each day to remain in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the 50s. It’s looking possible that June is going to end on a cooler note across Southcentral, with much of the region closing out the month with highs in the 50s.

Southeast started the weekend off with beautiful and sunny weather, that changes overnight as overcast skies make return. The rain looks to hold off until midmorning Sunday, becoming heavy through the day. While winds shouldn’t be an issue, the rain will set the stage for what will be a wet and active week across Southeast. Many areas will see temperatures fall back into the 50s for highs with rain continuing well into the middle of the week.

Have a wonderful Sunday

