Acting Anchorage police chief wants to prevent future mass shootings

By Dave Leval
Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -One person died, while four others recover from a shooting Saturday in downtown Anchorage. But police called it something they normally don’t see.

“This technically would be considered a mass shooting,” said Acting Police Chief Ken McCoy. “What we could consider a mass shooting is where four or more victims have been killed or injured due to the violence.”

What took place along Gambell Street between 4th and 5th Avenues is among what GunViolence.org reports is where one of the 101 people who died in mass shootings across the country this year. That compares to the 185 killed people during the same period a year ago.

The website also reports 292 mass shootings have taken place this year in the United States. 214 happened around the country at this time last year.

“There’s definitely been an uptick in what we would call mass shootings across the country,” said McCoy. “It’s definitely something we’re going to focus on and address.”

McCoy announced Saturday he’s putting together a new comprehensive crime strategy. The goal is to reduce gun violence. Incoming Deputy Police Chief Gerard Asselin will be responsible for developing the strategy. Details about it are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

