Charging documents give more insight into the deadly shooting near downtown Anchorage Saturday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have a man in custody following a deadly shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Saturday near downtown Anchorage.

APD says the man they arrested is 21-year-old Anthony Herring. Police released Herring’s name on Sunday. APD also identified the victim who died as 37-year-old Jaclyn Welcome on the same day.

Charging documents obtained by Alaska’s News Source depict what witnesses and police say happened up to, during and following the shooting.

According to the documents, around 2:43 a.m. Saturday, officers were called about a shooting with multiple victims in the area of 4th and Gambell. When they arrived they found four victims at the scene. Moments later, another call came in about a person who had been shot in the head who had walked into the Ramada Inn nearby.

Through the investigation, police were able to piece together some information and identified a vehicle of interest. Through witness interviews and surveillance cameras, police say they were able to tie Herring and his vehicle to the scene.

According to the documents, Herring “had been involved in an altercation with a group of homeless people” who were outside the Tesoro, where Herring worked, who had been throwing knives at a nearby pole a day before the shooting.

APD arrested Herring late Saturday. When police interviewed him he denied being at the scene. But police confronted him with video evidence that contradicted his story and Herring changed his story.

According to the documents, Herring said he and his girlfriend were “riding around in his truck smoking marijuana and that he had nothing to do with the shootings.” While talking to police he did say he owned multiple weapons.

Police then interview his girlfriend who confirmed that she was with him and they were driving around. She then went on to tell police what happened while she was in Herring’s truck when shots rang outside the Tesoro near 4th and Gambell.

“She said Herring complained about the homeless people who gathered there and expressed anger and frustration at them,” the court documents read. “She stated that while sitting in his truck, they heard a shot nearby that sounded close. She stated she dove into the backseat to hide, and she heard multiple shots being fired from the truck she was in.”

Herring’s girlfriend later confirmed with police that “she knew Herring had fired the shots from the truck,” according to the documents.

The documents then say the pair left the scene and went back to Herring’s apartment. Herring’s girlfriend added that Herring didn’t tell her anything about the shooting.

The documents go on to say the four other victims who were shot all required surgery the night of the shooting and their injuries were serious.

Herring was arraigned Sunday. He faces multiple charges including murder.

Editor’s Note: Charging documents are not attached to the story since they contain personal identifying information.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.