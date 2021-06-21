Advertisement

Clouds & rain for the first week of summer

Summer doesn’t always mean ‘sunny’
By Jackie Purcell
Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wet weather associated with a Pacific low surged into southcentral Alaska Sunday, marking a wet and cool Father’s Day and summer solstice. The storm system loses steam into Monday, but still showers linger into the early part of the day.

Wednesday sees the arrival of another large summer storm. This storm will bring widespread rain to southern Alaska, potentially making this a summer soaker of a system

