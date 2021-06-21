Cooler, cloudier and wet weather during the first week of summer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite the seemingly cool weather, June is still sitting slightly warmer than average. That could change though, as the upcomign weather pattern favors cooler, wetter and cloudier conditions. We’re already seeing that today, as clouds and lingering showers are with us through the early afternoon. Although Monday has started off on a dreary note, some sunshine is expected into the afternoon hours. It’s here where temperatures will manage to climb into the mid 60s. Today and tomorrow look to be the best two days this week in terms of sunshine and “warmth”.

Starting Wednesday, our active weather pattern kicks into high gear. A surge of moisture building in from the Northern Pacific Ocean will set the stage for wet, breezy and cooler weather to make a return to Southcentral. Initially the heaviest rain will be across Kodiak, with the rest of Southcentral seeing spotty showers. However, as the day progresses and the front moves northward, we’ll see the rain arrive. This rain will keep many areas of Southcentral in the upper 50s and lower 60s for highs. The chances for rain stay with us through Friday before tapering off, with cooler weather to follow. By Friday and into the weekend, temperatures will struggle to climb above 60.

While the first week of summer won’t be the weather many hoped for, the rain will be beneficial to an area that has been dry for much of June. Any rain will be beneficial as wildfire season continues.

Rain will also be evident across Southeast Alaska this week, with very heavy rain possible by the middle of the week. Some parts of Southeast could see upwards of 6 inches of rain thorugh the end of the week. While flooding doesn’t look to be of high concern, area waterways need to be watched as the active, wet and cooler weather pattern takes aim on Southeast Alaska as well.

Have a marvelous Monday!

