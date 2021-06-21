Advertisement

June’s strawberry full moon rises Thursday

By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 7:14 AM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – June’s full moon is coming this week.

The strawberry moon peaks at 2:40 p.m. EDT on Thursday while the sun is still out, so skywatchers will have to wait until sundown to get their first view of the celestial show, NASA says.

The June moniker comes from Native American tradition.

“This name has been used by Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples, among others, to mark the ripening of “June-bearing” strawberries that are ready to be gathered,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

In Europe, this moon was called the honey moon.

“June was traditionally the month of marriages, and is even named after the Roman goddess of marriage, Juno,” the Almanac says. “Following marriage comes the ‘honeymoon,’ which may be tied to this alternative Moon name!”

The strawberry moon will appear full the night before and after its peak.

Viewing in your area will depend on weather conditions there.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gambell Street remains closed between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue after early Saturday morning...
Police arrest a man in connection to the deadly shooting near downtown Anchorage Saturday, victim identifed
KTUU File Image
Fairbanks Police Department identify man and woman involved in a murder-suicide, the female victim was the daughter of Joe Miller
Gambell Street remains closed between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue after early Saturday morning...
Charging documents give more insight into the deadly shooting near downtown Anchorage Saturday
A black bear on the Mayor's Marathon course causes runners to stop.
Black bear, two cubs create confusion at Mayor’s Marathon halfway point
In this June 17, 2015 photo from the Alaska Army National Guard, trees erupt in flames in the...
Live updates: Wildfires burning throughout Alaska

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case
The NYPD is searching for suspects who shot a man who had fallen and knocked over two children.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man survives after being shot next to two children in the Bronx
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
A massive explosion set off by the U.S. Navy was felt on the Richter sale.
Huge Navy blast off Fla. Atlantic coast registers as earthquake