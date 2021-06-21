Advertisement

Raiders’ Carl Nassib comes out as gay

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during NFL football practice Wednesday, June...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during NFL football practice Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Henderson, Nev.(Source: AP Photo/John Locher)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 2:56 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay Monday. He’s the NFL’s only openly gay player.

Nassib made his announcement in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib said.

“I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life. I’ve got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for. I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know I’m not doing this for attention, but I think representation matters.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gambell Street remains closed between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue after early Saturday morning...
Police arrest a man in connection to the deadly shooting near downtown Anchorage Saturday, victim identifed
Gambell Street remains closed between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue after early Saturday morning...
Charging documents give more insight into the deadly shooting near downtown Anchorage Saturday
KTUU File Image
Fairbanks Police Department identify man and woman involved in a murder-suicide, the female victim was the daughter of Joe Miller
A black bear on the Mayor's Marathon course causes runners to stop.
Black bear, two cubs create confusion at Mayor’s Marathon halfway point
Members of the Yukon Fire Crew load onto a Helicopter to head to the Haystack fire north of...
Live updates: Rainy weather helps mitigate fire near Fairbanks

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case
The Supreme Court decided unanimously Monday that the National Collegiate Athletic Association...
US Supreme Court NCAA Ruling Debrief
Members of the Yukon Fire Crew load onto a Helicopter to head to the Haystack fire north of...
Live updates: Rainy weather helps mitigate fire near Fairbanks
President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
In Senate vote, Biden sees ‘step forward’ for elections bill